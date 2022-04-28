US Capital Advisors Comments on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet lowered Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

NYSE TRGP opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -683.21 and a beta of 2.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after purchasing an additional 920,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 116.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 230.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,966,000 after purchasing an additional 665,585 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,872 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,272.61%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

