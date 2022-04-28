US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

