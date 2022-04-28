US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Enbridge Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ENB. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.53.

TSE:ENB opened at C$56.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$56.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.76 and a twelve month high of C$59.09.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.