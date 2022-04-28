US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

KNTK stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

