US Capital Advisors Weighs in on ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

OKE stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.