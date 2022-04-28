VAALCO Energy (EGY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.97 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 41.11% and a return on equity of 39.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

EGY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 8,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,372. The company has a market cap of $374.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $8.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CAO Jason Doornik sold 6,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $34,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Lawrence Fawthrop sold 35,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EGY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

