Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2022

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

VLEEY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

