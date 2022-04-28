Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €26.00 ($27.96) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLEEY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.