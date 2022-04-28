Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, an increase of 302.7% from the March 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €27.00 ($29.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($37.63) to €25.00 ($26.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Valeo from €33.00 ($35.48) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Valeo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. Valeo has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

