Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $14.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

NYSE:VMI opened at $252.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day moving average is $237.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

