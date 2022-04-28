Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 178.9% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the March 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $75.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
