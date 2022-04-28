Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Up 178.9% in April

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, an increase of 178.9% from the March 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $75.19.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.