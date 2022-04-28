Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the March 31st total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,058,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ BND opened at $76.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.10 and a 1-year high of $87.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.
