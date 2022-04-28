Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 218.47% from the stock’s current price.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

Vascular Biogenics ( NASDAQ:VBLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,895.83% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,108,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

