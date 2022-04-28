Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Insider Mei Mei Hu Buys 8,038 Shares

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) insider Mei Mei Hu bought 8,038 shares of Vaxxinity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, for a total transaction of $27,088.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,593,454 shares in the company, valued at $173,869,939.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaxxinity stock opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vaxxinity, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAXX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxxinity during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000.

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as dementia with Lewy Body and multiple system atrophy; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

