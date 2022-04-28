Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.51 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.
Vector Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
