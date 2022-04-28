Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.51 Per Share

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.51 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Vector Capital’s previous dividend of $0.95. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of VCAP stock opened at GBX 66.40 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vector Capital has a one year low of GBX 38 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 67.44 ($0.86). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

Get Vector Capital alerts:

Vector Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.