Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 29,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,429,207. The firm has a market cap of $358.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Velodyne Lidar has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Barnhart sold 20,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $43,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,101,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after purchasing an additional 950,786 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 264,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.