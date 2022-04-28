Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Velodyne Lidar has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 63.01% and a negative net margin of 345.08%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Velodyne Lidar to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VLDR opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $14.73.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $18,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Albert Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $210,200 and sold 25,771,575 shares valued at $59,483,807. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

