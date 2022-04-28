Ventas (VTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $0.760-$0.800 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.76-0.80 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VTR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 408.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 725,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 274,002 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 697,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 55,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

