VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Short Interest Update

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 66.2% from the March 31st total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VEON by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VEON by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $0.59 on Thursday. VEON has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

