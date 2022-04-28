Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Verastem by 32.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verastem by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $281.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative net margin of 3,468.09% and a negative return on equity of 76.14%. Analysts expect that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

