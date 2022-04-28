Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Veritex has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Veritex has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Veritex by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 393,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after acquiring an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 136,481 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veritex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Veritex by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

