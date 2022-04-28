Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

VBTX stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veritex has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In related news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after buying an additional 136,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

