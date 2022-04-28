Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

NYSE:VET opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 59.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 142,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 53,035 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 109,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

