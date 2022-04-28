Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/18/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

4/14/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$53.00.

4/12/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/7/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

3/30/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

3/29/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$35.00.

3/29/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.00 to C$33.50.

3/24/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.50 to C$34.00.

3/9/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$27.50 to C$32.50.

3/8/2022 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/28/2022 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$25.00.

Shares of VET stock opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.45. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $611.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VET. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,906,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after buying an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,252,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 1,850.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 699,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

