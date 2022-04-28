Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $267.25 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.55.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares in the company, valued at $942,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total value of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares in the company, valued at $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $14,184,117. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.