Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Short Interest Up 278.5% in April

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,940,000 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the March 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru stock opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Veru has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.94.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

