Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VERV. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,867. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.11). Equities analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $388,577.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,845.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after purchasing an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1,725.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,607,000. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

