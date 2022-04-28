Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $600.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Vesuvius from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.28) to GBX 600 ($7.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vesuvius from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Vesuvius alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKSNF opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.18.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.