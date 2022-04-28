Via Renewables (VIA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIA opened at $7.30 on Thursday. Via Renewables has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $260.32 million, a P/E ratio of -33.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -331.80%.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Via Renewables from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Via Renewables (Get Rating)
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
