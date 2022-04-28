Viad (VVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Viad to post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.83 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viad to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $32.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.00. Viad has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $52.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VVI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

