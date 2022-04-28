Victory Capital (VCTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Victory Capital to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victory Capital by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Victory Capital by 18.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

