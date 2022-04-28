ViewRay (VRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. ViewRay has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect ViewRay to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

