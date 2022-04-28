Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on VINC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Vincerx from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vincerx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Shares of VINC remained flat at $$2.52 during trading on Thursday. 801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,582. Vincerx has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Vincerx (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.69. Sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vincerx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vincerx by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

