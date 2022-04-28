Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Zacks Investment Research raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.83. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 831,436 shares of company stock valued at $24,701,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares during the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 87,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,445,632 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,780,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,752,000 after purchasing an additional 331,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,548,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

