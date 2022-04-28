Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. Vir Biotechnology had a return on equity of 57.20% and a net margin of 48.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of -0.97. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

In related news, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $68,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $172,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,087 shares of company stock worth $956,840. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $2,424,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $983,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

