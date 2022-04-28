Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,511,000 after buying an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,728,000 after purchasing an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 107,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the period. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.