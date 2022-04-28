Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,812,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $987,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

