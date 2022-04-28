Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.04 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.48.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $214.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $409.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

