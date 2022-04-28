Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Outdoor Inc. develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear. The Company operates in two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its product consist of binoculars, laser rangefinders, riflescopes, trail cameras, archery accessories, blinds, decoys, game calls, gun care products, mounts, powder, reloading equipment, targets, target systems, safety and protective eyewear, fashion and sports eyewear. The company’s product portfolio include Bushnell(R), Primos(R), Bollè(R), Serengeti(R), Cèbè, RCBS(R), Hoppe’s(R), Uncle Mike’s(R), Gold Tip(R), Weaver(R) and Tasco(R). Vista Outdoor Inc. is headquartered in Utah. “

VSTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 1,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,533. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

