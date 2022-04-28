Vista Outdoor (VSTO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Vista Outdoor has set its FY23 guidance at $8.00-8.10 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE VSTO opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.06. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $111,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 314.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.11.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

