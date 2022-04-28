Vital Farms (VITL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vital Farms stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of 232.85 and a beta of 0.17. Vital Farms has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vital Farms by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

