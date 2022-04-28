Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the March 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RDGL opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08. Vivos has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get Vivos alerts:

Vivos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc, a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.