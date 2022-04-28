VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Short Interest Update

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the March 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,855,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. VNUE has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

