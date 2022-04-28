Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Volta Industries Inc. provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Volta from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

VLTA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. 61,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Volta has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $14.34.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.61). Research analysts predict that Volta will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Volta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Volta by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Volta by 1,708.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 181,066 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

