Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.53 million. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNT stock opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.12%.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.90.

In related news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,440,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,745,000 after acquiring an additional 197,998 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vontier by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

