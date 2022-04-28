Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to Issue $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 365.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,939,000 after buying an additional 859,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 152,749 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after buying an additional 280,116 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,292,000 after buying an additional 72,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.