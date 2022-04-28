Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($45.16) target price from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VOS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.06) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($54.84) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETR:VOS opened at €35.45 ($38.12) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €42.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €34.75 ($37.37) and a 12-month high of €49.45 ($53.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $622.65 million and a P/E ratio of 26.96.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

