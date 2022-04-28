Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the March 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter.

IDE stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,839. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

