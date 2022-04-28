Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY) Senior Officer Gerard Hanshe Sells 4,435 Shares

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Gerard Hanshe sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.04, for a total transaction of C$17,912.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,976.68.
Voyager Digital (TSE:VOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$207.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.48 million.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Featured Articles
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.