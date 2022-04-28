VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Short Interest Update

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of VPCB stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPCB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

