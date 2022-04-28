Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by William Blair

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRM. Wedbush decreased their target price on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

VRM opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Vroom has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $225.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 15.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after acquiring an additional 393,165 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after acquiring an additional 138,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,362,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 683,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

